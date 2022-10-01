Where to travel in October: five of the best destinations

1. Churchill, Canada

Between late September and November, the shores of Hudson Bay are populated with polar bears, padding about the beaches waiting for the winter sea ice to form. And once it does, away they go, in search of the ringed seals and their pups. But until then, the 'polar bear capital of the world' sees these magnificent beasts amass in the hundreds, with the town of Churchill the most accessible place for close-proximity viewing. Wilderness trips to the Torngat Mountains on Canada’s remote Labrador Peninsula or aboard an expedition ship into the waters of the Northwest Passage offer adventure tourists the chance of sightings, but a flight from the UK via Winnipeg to Churchill puts travellers in place where sightings all but guaranteed right from the tundra town. Having long coexisted with the world’s largest land carnivore, Churchill offers a unique frontier Canada experience, with lots of choice for tours to track bears off-road in the wild.

Sustainable travel tip: Churchill Wild offers on-foot, low-impact tours from its three ecologically sensitive lodges along the shores of Hudson Bay. Frontiers North Adventures, a long-established, family-owned company specialises in sustainably minded tourism in Churchill and across Canada's north.