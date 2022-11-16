A guide to Hanoi, Vietnam's beguiling capital

Street food tour: Weave your way through the city’s Old Quarter with a guide from Street Food Man and taste hearty bowls of pho, deep-fried spring rolls and bahn mi sandwiches filled with barbecued pork, as well as local dishes like che troi nuoc (sticky ginger rice balls) or banh tra xan (buns filled with melted chocolate).



Long Bien Market: Wander among stacks of fruit and vegetables piled up to six feet high at the city’s main produce market, a kaleidoscope of colours, sounds and smells. Having explored the seafood and flower sections, walk the length of adjacent Long Bien Bridge. This huge metal structure, designed by Gustave Eiffel, crosses the Red River and was built in 1889 during French occupation.



Temple of Literature: If you only have time for one temple, make it this. Built in the 11th century, it housed Vietnam’s first university and today students flock here to be pictured in their graduation gowns. The two-acre site is home to gardens, courtyards and central red pagoda.

Hoa Lo Prison: At the height of French rule in the early 20th century, more than 3,600 prisoners were crammed into Hoa Lo Prison, a complex built in 1896 to hold around 450. The harrowing conditions are documented on English-language signs, as is the building’s use during the Vietnam War, when it housed US prisoners of war.