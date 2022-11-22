BBC at 100: six experiences to mark the centenary

Three experiences that bring the BBC to life

Peaky Blinders

The lauded series aired its final season earlier this year, but the thrills and spills needn’t stop there. Fans of the show can head to the new Camden Garrison in London’s Camden Market for Peaky Blinders: The Rise, an immersive theatre experience that unfolds within the gritty glamour of the 1920s. Flat caps optional.

Poldark

The pretty Cornish village of Charlestown, near St Austell, played host to several scenes in the hit historical drama. It’s a must for history buffs as it is for fans: rummage through antique shops, admire the tall ships in the harbour and pop into the Shipwreck and Heritage Centre to learn more about Cornwall’s history of smuggling.

Sherlock

Step into the shoes of the famous sleuth in this thrilling London escape room. Created by the makers of the BBC series, the experience also features original snippets from the cast, including Benedict Cumberbatch and Andrew Scott. There’s even a Sherlock-themed speakeasy to toast your achievements afterwards.

Published in the December 2022 issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK)

