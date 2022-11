In France’s oldest city, celebrated for an ethnic diversity that stems from centuries of trade, a growing number of boutique hotels are reflecting the local culture and connection to the sea.

One of the spots bringing new energy to the ancient city of Marseille is Tuba Club, set on the waterfront in the neighbourhood of Les Goudes. The 2020 opening took over a century-old building, which started life as a restaurant before becoming a diving club frequented by legendary French free diver Jacques Mayol in the 1980s.

Fast-forward to today, and it’s been completely reborn as a stylish, sea-facing retreat, designed by a local collective of friends with backgrounds in cinema, architecture and fashion. Tuba Club celebrates its setting through its design, with upcycled furnishings appearing alongside the work of local artists and raw materials such as wood, stone, pearls and shells.

Minimalist and bright, the hotel’s five bedrooms feature seagrass on the floor, rope lamps and headboards in marine plywood. Within the seafood-inspired Tuba Restaurant and on its terraces, diners tuck into seasonal Mediterranean dishes, including the catch of the day.

The bar complements this culinary offering with cocktails that reflect the flavours and stories that shape Marseille, as Tuba’s own radio station provides a soundtrack for it all. Outside on the rocky shoreline, guests can soak up the sun on yellow-striped loungers before jumping straight into the sea. Activities include diving excursions, boat trips and canoeing. From €160 (£140).