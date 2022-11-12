French chef Anne-Sophie Pic on why she chose Megève for her latest Michelin-starred restaurant

How did it feel to receive three Michelin stars at Maison Pic, your family’s flagship restaurant?

It was very special for me to reclaim the third star in memory of my father — it had been lost in 1995, after his passing. It was a relief, but rather than an end, it was a beginning for me. It meant that I could then continue to chart my own course and gave me a sense of freedom.

Why did you choose to bring your latest venture to Megève?

For the past 15 years, I’ve visited Megève regularly, both in winter and summer. I’m particularly attached to the authentically preserved characteristics of the region: its countless farms, French traditions and savoir-faire. Picking fresh herbs in the mountains has become one of my greatest inspirations, and it’s this affinity with the destination that inspired me to create a fine-dining experience for La Dame de Pic — Le 1920.

Why did you select the Four Seasons Hotel as your restaurant’s location?

The views of the mountains are incredible, and what’s amazing is the preservation of the farms around the resort, which helps make this place so authentic. Also, the art collection of the owner, Ariane de Rothschild, means that it’s even more unique. But what makes an attractive location for a restaurant is the ability of the team to showcase the area and make it come alive for guests. The goal of my restaurants is to surprise customers by always pushing the experience further. For example, I recently worked with Paz Levinson (my executive sommelier) on a different approach to pairing. I wanted to develop aromatic dialogues between the dishes and the drinks.