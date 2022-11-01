From Valencia to Bordeaux, these European cities are redefining the future of travel

What do Bordeaux, Valencia and Middelfart have in common? These French, Spanish and Danish cities are pioneers in the travel sector, envisioning a new way of welcoming all visitors — one that’s kinder to the planet and spotlights local culture, often through digital innovation and increased accessibility. Bordeaux and Valencia are the joint 2022 European Capitals of Smart Tourism, an annual honour supported by the European Commission, which promotes cutting-edge approaches to tourism across Europe. Middelfart, meanwhile, has won a separate accolade as the European Destination of Excellence 2022 — an award that celebrates sustainable innovation in smaller destinations.

Valencia, Spain

Home to not one but three UNESCO World Heritage sites, Spain’s third-largest city provides the best of both modern and traditional for every visitor. Aiming to become carbon neutral by 2030, Valencia has ample cycle lanes by the coast, as well as fountains for refilling water bottles and a fine selection of restaurants focused on local, homegrown food. There’s no wasted paper, as all the city’s maps and guides are provided in digital form and tourist resources usable via a QR code. Perhaps even more impressive, this is the first city to measure and certify the carbon and water footprint of tourism, ensuring that every visit has minimal impact on the planet.

Any trip here is sure to encompass the region’s magnificent natural draws, including the Turia Gardens — a green lung in the heart of the city — and La Albufera Natural Park, an ecosystem of paddy fields with a large freshwater lagoon. The lake itself is an important part of history, as it’s said to be the birthplace of paella, an international favourite that can still be enjoyed as part of a boat trip taking in the wetlands and surrounding vegetable gardens.

The list of positives goes on. Valencia’s buses are equipped with technology for the visually impaired, its beaches are accessible to the disabled and there are plans to host the Gay Games XII in 2026. Best of all, the city’s innovative practices enhance its cultural offerings, as historic sites like the Gothic Lonja silk exchange are accessible and sustainable. All the more reason for the European Commission to promote the city as a 2022 European Capital of Smart Tourism.