How I got the shot: Mark Parren Taylor on shooting in Seoul’s historic Gyeongbokgung Palace

Tell us about this image.

I was in Korea working on a couple of story ideas, one of which was an exploration of Seoul’s cultural inheritance. As the South Korean equivalent to Beijing's Forbidden City or Edinburgh Castle, a visit to the Gyeongbokgung Palace museum was essential. Each day, the museum puts on re-enactments that bring life to the palace’s vast and austere front courtyards. I had planned for shots of Gyeongbokgung’s stunning architecture and decoration to run ribbon-like through the photo story, and including the re-enactment would contribute in three ways: preventing the collection of museum shots from seeming empty and detached; encapsulating the theme of past and present intertwined; and tying in shots taken elsewhere of Koreans in hanbok (traditional costumes).

How did you achieve the shot?

On travel assignments, I invariably carry the same kit with me, which changes only occasionally when a specific situation is expected. I mostly end up leaving my longest lens (a 70-200 zoom, short by some photographers’ reckoning) behind, as I like to get up close through a ‘standard’ 50mm. That said, I carry two camera bodies in my bag — and the second is probably fitted with a prime 28mm. I can then reach for whichever camera suits the moment without the faff and risk of changing lenses.

As a travel photographer, you must pack for a day of variety. It starts before commuters head out (sometimes, when farmers and fisherfolk start their days) and goes on until well after sundown. Travel photography is a mix of street and food, interiors and architecture, portraits, landscapes or cityscapes. With a lot of ground to cover — preferably, most of it on foot — a moderate-sized camera bag that can fit all the kit necessary is essential (for me, no more than 20lbs). That means being ready to improvise when a situation demands.

What were the challenges at play?

This was a straightforward shot in many ways, apart from ensuring the exposure was bang on; the beautiful Korean sunlight bouncing off the gravelly ground and pale stone buildings had a similar brightness to a snowy Alpine scene, so the aperture needed to be opened slightly. Since I like a pared-down, graphical image, I wanted to compose the four performers in a pleasing formation, which meant keeping some other figures behind them out of frame. It was a case of waiting for a moment when the performers’ actions weren’t odd-looking (such as hands in positions, where one could wonder what they were up to) and, at those times when they were in motion, to catch the activity at its ‘height’ (such as the drummer’s hand with the drum mallet).

