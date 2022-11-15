How to spend a weekend in Courmayeur, Italy's gourmet ski town

Skiers in the Alps frequently like to boast of Mont Blanc views. Even distant ones. So, when the herculean hunk of crystallised magma towers right over your resort, as it does in Courmayeur, you have some genuine bragging rights. The glacier-clad force of nature straddles the border between France and Italy and, at 15,774ft, claims a hat-trick of superlatives: the highest point in Italy, the Alps and all the EU.

Futuristic cable-cars ferry all comers from Courmayeur to Punta Helbronner, one of 11 peaks along the Mont Blanc Massif. A platform at 11,370ft gives incredible views of the southeast face of Monte Bianco (as Mont Blanc is known in Italy). Vast ice flows cascade toward France and Italy, with ice pinnacles the size of houses and crevasses 600ft deep — Punta Helbronner is also the starting point of the world-renowned off-piste ski run, the Vallée Blanche.

Courmayeur’s panoramic stardust is paralleled by its culinary flair, a highlight of which is aperitivo time, where drinks often come with free snacks at many bars along the pedestrianised high street, Via Roma. Furthermore, the region’s food festivals see local and international chefs from Michelin-starred restaurants showcasing the absolute best of mountain cuisine.