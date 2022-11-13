How urban art is shining the spotlight on lesser-known Italian destinations

Tell us about the urban art scene in Italy.

Italy saw some pioneering examples of public urban art between the end of the 19th and start of the 20th century. They were tied with the Liberty and art nouveau art movements, which represented the will to bring creativity and beauty not only to the buildings of the rich and powerful but also to those with a more collective use, such as schools, factories and hospitals. Then, in the 1960s and 1970s, in the wake of social engagement and avant-garde art movements such as arte povera (literally translated to ‘poor art’, a radical Italian movement that saw artists explore unconventional materials), land art (where art is sculpted directly into an outdoor landscape) and visual poetry, urban art became a form of protest in various medium-size urban centres. After a partial lull in the 1980s and the first half of the 1990s, when numerous sculpture parks financed by private collectors were born, the big wave of muralism finally began in the second half of the decade.

How did Turin’s Museum of Urban Art (MAU) start?

MAU was born in 1995. At the time, I worked as the artistic co-director of the Turin Civic Gallery of Modern and Contemporary Art. Alongside a group of other local cultural operators, I was offered the opportunity to contribute to the urban regeneration of the city’s Borgo Campidoglio neighbourhood through contemporary art. The museum started from the bottom up, with a number of locals saying they’d be willing to host permanent murals on their buildings and homes. This allowed us to maintain public control of the project and, thanks to a written agreement, prevent the art works from being arbitrarily painted over.

What were the aims of the museum?

In times of uncertainty and globalisation — not only on an economic level but on a cultural one, too — the main goal of the project was, and remains, to help people rediscover a vocation for the arts. Bringing art out of its traditional contexts, such as galleries and museums, makes it more accessible. It helps people to see that contemporary and modern art doesn’t have to feel highbrow or cliquey; if stemming from genuine conversations and confrontations, it can be an occasion for authentic cultural growth.