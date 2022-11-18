Meet the Adventurer: Alex Bescoby on the trials and triumphs of overlanding

What sparked your interest in travel and adventure?

As a kid, I was a real dreamer and a big reader. I spent a lot of time buried in history books and I fell in love with stories of great journeys. When I was at university, I won a scholarship to study Thai and Burmese history in Thailand and Myanmar, and it blew my mind. The experience transported me to new cultures, languages and ways of thinking. It was like someone dropped a bomb on my life in the most wonderful way. I got the travel bug at that point.

From then on, I knew I wanted to forge a career that would allow me to constantly drop myself into new places and try to understand them. The thrill of culture shock has never left me — I find it absolutely exhilarating.

You spent many years exploring Myanmar. What drew you to the country?

When I first visited Myanmar, I specialised in modern Burmese history, and I knew I needed to move there to understand more. I was passionate about finding ways to share it with the outside world. As a Brit, I thought it was unforgivable that almost nobody knew the huge impact our country had on [Myanmar]. Its colonial experience is unbelievably traumatic, so there was a debt of ignorance I had to overcome. The deeper I dug into Myanmar’s history, the more fascinating I found it and that’s what kept me there for so long. I was able to combine my two great loves of travel and history, exploring the most obscure corners of the country.

How did you get started as a documentary maker?

Almost by accident! I love reading and writing, and I knew I was following in the footsteps of the likes of Orwell and Norman Lewis through Myanmar, as well as modern writers who went on to write fantastic books about the country. I was researching a book into the post-colonial experience of Myanmar when I interviewed someone who turned out to be the heir to the throne of Burma. I was so fascinated by him and his family — they were the country’s lost princes and princesses.

I felt it was a waste for their story to stay hidden in a book that few people might read. I loved historical documentaries, but I didn’t have the first clue about how to make one. One of my best friends had been to film school, and I asked him if he would like to join me to film the story. We applied for an award through the Whickers World Foundation, which backed the film. Suddenly, I had a budget and a team of incredible filmmakers.

For your latest project — The Last Overland ­— you recreated a historic 1955 expedition, travelling between Singapore and London in a 64-year-old Land Rover. What drew you to the venture?

When I stumbled on the story of the First Overland — possibly the greatest road trip in history — the chance to recreate the expedition ticked all the boxes. It had everything for me: history, film, writing, travel and Land Rovers. I grew up in a family of Land Rover nuts!

The real cherry on top was not just that the original car was around, but so was one of the original crew — Tim Slessor, who wrote a book documenting the expedition. He was up for joining me, and this gave it a wonderful human story of a man who refused to give up his wanderlust even at the age of 87. Unfortunately, he had to pull out just as we were about to leave, but his grandson Nat took his place. Their combined narrative gave a whole new dimension to the journey.

The Last Overland was also a means through which to explore how the world had changed. You’re literally driving on the same road in the same car, but 64 years apart. We could draw on the footage from the original expedition, as well as Tim’s book and diaries.

The Last Overland expedition attracted lots of attention — what was that like?

The first few weeks were just chaos. There was a year of work to get everything organised, and the two months leading up to day one were some of the most stressful of my life. By the time I got to the start line, I was absolutely exhausted.

When we started driving, there was a caravan of madness that began in Singapore and lasted all the way through Malaysia and Thailand. You had a groundswell of Land Rover clubs and people who remembered the original journey or had read the book. I quickly realised how much the expedition meant to everybody. It was the most soul-nourishing journey.