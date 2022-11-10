Notes from an author: Will Ashon on Staten Island

My reasons for writing about the Wu-Tang Clan were complex, but had partly grown from an understanding about what I was doing as a novice nonfiction writer. A large part of putting a book of this sort together, it seemed to me, was to speak to a lot of people and then make patterns of the best and most interesting aspects of what everyone said, hopefully in such a way that the different elements reflected on and illuminated each other in new and interesting ways. My nonfiction work was therefore a type of collage. Of course, hip-hop itself is a collage form, particularly the early 1990s ‘Golden Era’ of sampling — music that has obsessed and enlightened me for the past 30 years.



I was in Staten Island mainly to walk. I had to visit both Stapleton Houses and Park Hill, the two warring projects where most members of the group grew up. I wanted to go to Morningstar Road, over on the North Shore, where RZA — the group’s founder — had gathered the other prospective members to lay out his five-year plan for world domination. But mainly I wanted to tramp the streets because RZA, on returning to New York in 1991, had done the same, and that was how he’d come up with his plan. According to his book, The Tao of Wu: “In Staten Island, I walked every day for hours… I’d walk from the Park Hill projects to the Staten Island ferry dock, from New Brighton to the Stapleton projects, walking through May, June, July… Those walks were a form of meditation.” So, I tried to follow him, sweating in the heat, and I received my own revelation.



For my next book, I decided, I would make a collage without the thin mortar of my own writing between the quotes. A true collage made up solely of other people’s words. Everyday people like the girl who sold me a Snapple that morning, or the guy sitting on a leather sofa outside his bric-a-brac store, who began chatting to me as I passed. Each block of words would be carefully carved down into the correct shape and then piled up with the effort and care of an Ancient Egyptian pyramid builder. I moved my focus to the UK, and it would take me five years to see The Passengers published. But I took the first tiny steps in the heat of a New York summer as I marched round Staten Island looking for RZA on the least-glamorous streets of that great city. In a funny way, I guess I found him.

Founder of independent record label Big Dada, Will Ashon’s latest book, The Passengers (published by Faber, £14.99), comprises 180 testimonies from people he encountered when travelling around the UK between 2018 and 2021.

