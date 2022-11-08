Party in paradise: how to explore Colombia's Rosario Islands

Belkin Chico Martinez eases the throttle on the speedboat and drops the anchor. I take my cue from the guide and plunge into the jade water. The cool immediately soothes my sun-reddened skin as I float on my back, eyes closed, absorbing the sound of silence. “Beer?” asks Belkin, pulling me back on board ahead of our next swim spot. Despite its 1,993 miles of coastline — split between the Pacific to the northwest and the Caribbean to the northeast — Colombia isn’t Latin America’s most well-known beach destination.

Here on the Rosario Islands, an archipelago of 27 isles less than two hours by boat from Cartagena, there are no mass resorts, no roads and barely any people. But those people have a way of making themselves heard. It’s barely 11am and, as we drop anchor at Isla Cholón, dozens of shiny speedboats are moored up around us, fitted with 10 times more speakers than they really need.

They all blast out reggaeton music, each competing to be heard. Beneath a bright-blue sky, hundreds of day-trippers from Cartagena in tiny bikinis sip icy limonadas — a thick rum, coconut and lemon cocktail — and dance ‘the babymaker’ (the clue’s in the name). “Eighty per cent of the country may be Catholic, but 79% are fake Catholics,” says Belkin with a grin. “And the music? If it’s loud, it’s good.

People here need music and other people. It makes us happy.” Nearby at Playa Blanca, one of the best-known beaches in the islands, a long string of bars serves chilled Aguila beers to backpackers and Colombians who’ve made the trip from Bogotá for guaranteed sunshine. From the speakers comes the voice of Shakira, one of Colombia’s most famous exports. “She’s overtaken Escobar as the most famous name in Colombia,” muses Belkin, “which is special, as we try and make drugs a thing of the past.”