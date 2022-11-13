Six of the best new books celebrating rivers, seas and lakes

4. Packrafting: A Beginner’s Guide

Packrafting is fast gaining disciples. Author Chris Scott discovered these lightweight, robust boats – portable enough to pack under a backpack – in the Scottish lochs and has put together this handy guide offering tips on the different types of packraft and the best gear to bring, as well as basic paddling skills and water safety. While Scott has packrafted his way onto the rivers of France’s Massif Central, Utah’s Canyonlands, Iceland, Turkey’s Lycian coast and New Zealand on point-to-point journeys made on foot and by water, he outlines various packrafting adventures for beginners, too — from paddling a local canal to using a packable sail to traverse open water. Fernhurst Books, £10.99.