The conservation triumphs and new luxury camps in Zambia's Lower Zambezi National Park

One of the area’s most charismatic residents is the elephant, a species never far from Zambezi’s floodplains and riverbanks. As part of its daily ritual, a thirsty herd arrives at the water’s edge to take a final drink before sunset, mere feet from us. Tossing back their trunks in the fading light, the elephants spray the sky with a golden mist, as baboons scurry into the treetops seeking safe places to roost for the night.



Light-footed African jacanas hop across a leafy pontoon of water hyacinths, hippos yawn and chortle, and a sweet smell of caper flowers fills the crisp, evening air on land that, before the dam, would’ve been underwater. Despite Nyami Nyami’s furious protestations, the dam has — according to Hastings — opened the floodgates to more life. “I know it’s strange to say, but these islands, trees, birds and animals are partly here because of that dam,” he says.



Once the sun has set and the baboons have raced to their roosts, Hastings paddles us back to Time and Tide Chongwe House, an open-to-the elements private cottage located at a confluence of the Chongwe and Zambezi Rivers, just beyond the boundary of the park. I spend my first night here. Plaster pillars of vines and tree trunks appear to support the walls and, while reclining in an al fresco bathtub, it’s possible to watch buffalo scramble down the dusty, ochre riverbanks. After dark, snuffles and shifting shadows suggest plenty of animal movement, but I sleep soundly knowing a night watchmen will keep any bigger predators at bay.