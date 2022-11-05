The five best Christmas markets to visit by rail in Europe

Christmas just isn’t the same without visiting a festive market, fragrant with sweet spices and alive with the chatter of friends and families. This winter, after a difficult two years of winter travel, we’re rediscovering their magic — and the romance of rail — across Europe. Discover a handful of the continent's best, each one less than five hours away from London terminals by train.

1. Edinburgh

The Mound, Princes Street and Princes Street Gardens, 18 November 2022-3 January 2023

Edinburgh’s festive market beat 65 others in 2021 to the title of Europe’s Best Christmas Market — trouncing Manchester and Prague because of its popularity on Instagram, length of days and the average nightly price of a three- and four-star hotel in the city. Missed it? Then visit in 2022, which promises to be even bigger. Stalls return to The Mound, Princes Street and Princes Street Gardens, and there are plans for a Scottish market on Castle Street and an artisan market on High Street and West Parliament Square. A new illuminated Spectacle of Light trail will weave through West Princes Street Garden, near Santa’s Grotto. Take a spin on the Ferris wheel then warm up over a wild game burger, mulled Irn-Bru or dram of whisky. Slàinte mhath.

How to get there: direct trains from London King’s Cross to Edinburgh take four hours, 20 minutes.

2. Paris, France

Tuileries Garden, 20 November 2022-2 January 2023 (TBC)

The scent of roasted chestnuts mingled with onion soup fills the air at La Magie de Noël (‘The Magic of Christmas’) in Tuileries Garden, the largest of Paris’s 20-or-so festive markets. Stretching from Place de la Concorde on the lawn’s western side to Rue des Pyramides near the Louvre, it was first held here in 2018. Children will delight in taking the Santa Train, teens can whizz about in bumper cars, while all ages will enjoy the Ferris wheel, which offers views of the capital’s largest Christmas tree, a 500sq metre ice rink and the Eiffel Tower. Once you’ve experienced the rides, explore the 100-plus chalets selling mostly French crafts and produce such as cheese, chocolate and mulled wine, then end your night in a Champagne igloo.

How to get there: direct Eurostar trains from London St Pancras International to Paris take from two hours, 16 minutes