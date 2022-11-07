PAID CONTENT FOR Arosa Lenzerheide
The local’s guide to the Swiss ski resort of Arosa Lenzerheide
The ski area of Arosa Lenzerheide offers fantastic family skiing, plentiful off piste and a host of active experiences to enjoy once the ski day is done.
Set in high, wooded valleys in Graubünden in the east of Switzerland, the atmospheric ski resort of Arosa Lenzerheide is a firm favourite destination for skiers in the know. The two areas have been linked since 2014, together offering 140 miles of piste for all ages and abilities, from children and first-timers to experts — as well as plenty of ways to enjoy the mountain outside skiing hours.
Here, 28-year-old Lenzerheide local Stefan Rogentin, a downhill ski racer who represented Switzerland at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, describes his love for the area and all it has to offer.
Where's best to ski in Arosa Lenzerheide?
I was born in Lenzerheide and started skiing here when I was just two years old, so it will always be my favourite place to ski. The sunny, south-facing slopes of Arosa are my favourite place to start a ski day. Even in the coldest winter weeks, the sun is still warm here and because the ski area is so high — up to 9,400ft — you can always find good snow and conditions. Then, head over to Lenzerheide, which is split into the Statz and Rothorn areas. The gentle slopes of Statz are best for families, while experts will love the Rothorn side, which is steeper and more challenging. Here we have the World Cup slopes for downhill and Super G — and I love racing here in front of a home crowd. Experts should also make sure not to miss the black diamond run over in Arosa, one of the steepest in the area and a lot of fun.
The Black Diamond piste is one of the area's steepest in the area, perfect for expert skiers looking for a challenge.
The whole area is great for learners, as both Arosa and Lenzerheide have nursery slopes and child-friendly lifts that allow easy progression onto the upper slopes. In the Lenzerheide area, families should head to the Globi run, an interactive piste with a variety of entertaining elements, from gentle terrain features to target-practice and memory games. In the Arosa area, those with smaller skiers should take on the Zappelbär search game on Tschuggen, a well-designed snowsports adventure that will captivate even the most serious skiers.
However, it's not just the pistes that provide the entertainment in Arosa Lenzerheide and freeride fans will also love the amount of off-piste opportunity we have here — you can almost always find untouched powder. I personally love skiing from the Parpaner Rothorn summit, which offers incredible views of the surrounding mountains, before taking the Totälpi run off-piste to Arosa to ski the Arosa Weisshorn area. These runs can get a little wild, so make sure you have a guide if you do want to take them on.
A new addition to the area last season, the interactive Globi piste has already proved a great hit with younger skiers.
Where should you stop for a well-earned meal?
The Grisons area is known for its game, but the (almost) 40 huts and restaurants across Arosa Lenzerheide serve up something for all tastes. Among my favourites are the Motta Hütte in Lenzerheide, with its huge sun terrace and fantastic food — you must try the cremèschnitte (cream slice) — and the Weisshorngipfel in Arosa, which offers spectacular 360-degree views over the surrounding mountains. It’s a local belief that you can see around 400 peaks from here. For easy family meals, stop at the Scharmoin (Lenzerheide) or Brüggerstuba (Arosa), which has a quick self-service section as well as a table-service section.
What are your favourite alternative adventures in the area?
The villages are relaxed but there are some fun places for apres-ski — start in the Goldgräberbar, the Avant Clavo, Carmenhütte or Kuhbar, all within the ski area. Personally, I can’t often join the party because of my training, but luckily in Arosa Lenzerheide, there are many ways to enjoy the mountain outside typical skiing hours. Whether you want to make first tracks before breakfast, ski under the light of the moon or feast on fondue at a remote mountain restaurant, you’ll find a whole range of mountain entertainment here. But for me, the highlight has got to be the beautiful Light Ride toboggan experience. With music and light installations, it’s only for the evenings — by day it’s a piste — but it’s a really special event for the whole family.
The Light Ride toboggan run is a feast for the senses, with opportunities to enjoy music and lights as you whizz down the mountain.
Plan your trip
Swiss has regular flights from London City and London Heathrow to Zurich airport, the closest for both Arosa and Lenzerheide villages. From here, it’s around two hours by car to the area. Alternatively, you can take the train from Zurich directly into Arosa (the total journey time is about 2hr 30 min) or connect with a Postbus at Chur for Lenzerheide (total journey time about 90 min). The SBB Swiss train timetable can be found at www.sbb.ch/en/.
For more details on Arosa Lenzerheide, visit arosalenzerheide.swiss.
