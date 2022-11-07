The local’s guide to the Swiss ski resort of Arosa Lenzerheide

Set in high, wooded valleys in Graubünden in the east of Switzerland, the atmospheric ski resort of Arosa Lenzerheide is a firm favourite destination for skiers in the know. The two areas have been linked since 2014, together offering 140 miles of piste for all ages and abilities, from children and first-timers to experts — as well as plenty of ways to enjoy the mountain outside skiing hours.

Here, 28-year-old Lenzerheide local Stefan Rogentin, a downhill ski racer who represented Switzerland at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, describes his love for the area and all it has to offer.

Where's best to ski in Arosa Lenzerheide?

I was born in Lenzerheide and started skiing here when I was just two years old, so it will always be my favourite place to ski. The sunny, south-facing slopes of Arosa are my favourite place to start a ski day. Even in the coldest winter weeks, the sun is still warm here and because the ski area is so high — up to 9,400ft — you can always find good snow and conditions. Then, head over to Lenzerheide, which is split into the Statz and Rothorn areas. The gentle slopes of Statz are best for families, while experts will love the Rothorn side, which is steeper and more challenging. Here we have the World Cup slopes for downhill and Super G — and I love racing here in front of a home crowd. Experts should also make sure not to miss the black diamond run over in Arosa, one of the steepest in the area and a lot of fun.