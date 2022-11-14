The Masterclasses 2022: 10 practical tips to help you succeed as a travel photographer

The Masterclasses by National Geographic Traveller (UK) returned in October for another week of expert-led sessions discussing the crafts of travel writing and travel photography.

The travel photography sessions took place over three one-hour webinars, with some of the industry’s most experienced photographers discussing their career journeys and sharing a wealth of tips with our audience of aspiring photographers.

From the importance of pre-trip research to techniques for building your portfolio, here are 10 tips to help you develop your travel photography.

1. Use personal trips to build your portfolio

For those at the beginning of their travel photography journey, our panel suggested making the most of personal trips to help you build a strong portfolio. Travel and documentary photographer Annapurna Mellor advised, “When doing personal trips, act like you’re on assignment. Think about what you can add to a portfolio to show different clients what you can shoot.”

A personal trip can also offer you the creative freedom to pull together a full photo story, which could help get you noticed. “Great storytelling is always needed,” said freelance photographer Yulia Denisyuk. “If you can bring editors great stories, you’ll see results in this career.”

2. Build your online presence to stay connected

Whether you’re new to photography or an industry veteran, our experts all agreed on the importance of building and maintaining a strong online presence and staying in touch with past, present and prospective clients.

Lauryn Ishak, a lifestyle and travel photographer, offered tips on building connections to help secure new commissions. “I update my work on my website and my Instagram, and I make sure to stay in touch with editors I know,” she explained. “I also try to meet clients face to face where I can, and I always bring a ‘leave-behind’ for them — something to remember my work by.”

3. Produce varied work to tell an exceptional story

The panellists specialised in everything from commercial shoots to documentary-style storytelling. Whatever your chosen style, our experts explained why you’ll always need to produce a diverse range of shots to best tell the story.

According to Francesco Lastrucci, a freelance photographer whose work focuses on editorial stories, you should try “to keep variety and extra options in mind. It’s important to capture every aspect of the place. Think about different angles and different distances. Try to find new frames and new situations. Never think safe — consider doing something you haven’t done before”.