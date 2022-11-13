The travel kit list: the best gear for winter hiking

When the terrain gets rough, you’ll be glad you opted for a specially engineered hiking sock made from moisture-wicking merino wool. Smartwool designed its durable, breathable mountain range to help hikers go the extra mile, from extra sole cushioning to flexible panelling around the ankle. £22.99.

Gore-Tex technology is part of what makes this waterproof from Arc’teryx top of the line. The designers had Alpine climbers in mind, so each feature has been engineered to keep the wearer safe and dry in the most adverse conditions. The tall collar and sculpted hood keep your head protected in storms, too. £600.

This backpack is sturdy with an environmentally friendly spec. A foam-ridged back panel, padded hip fins and a removable hip belt ensure comfort even with heavier loads, while the sternum strap features an emergency whistle as standard. The roll-top closure is fully waterproof, and there are a number of handy external pockets. £140.

A luxurious choice for a mid-layer, expedition outfitter Shackleton’s thermo-regulating docker sweater is made with 100% merino wool. It’s lightweight, fast-drying and designed with ribbing at the shoulders to help cushion a backpack. With a high collar and quarter zip for ventilation, this piece performs in tough climates, from Pembrokeshire to the South Pole. £195.