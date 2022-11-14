The global spread of the coronavirus is disrupting travel. Stay up to date on the science behind the outbreak>>
The travel kit list: the best winter sports gear for 2023
Shop clever for this season's winter gear with our expert reviews of the super comfy sky boots, high-tech skis, snuggly gloves and more.
Clockwise from top left: Atomic Hawx Magna 110 s GW; Artilect Sundown 250 Half Zip; Dynastar 4X4 963; Oakley Sage Kotsenburg Line Miner.
1. Atomic Hawx Magna 110 S GW
Let’s face it, ski boots aren’t your feet’s best friend. But comfort is improving and Atomic has created a 102mm last (width) higher volume boot, which blends good performance with custom fit. The Hawx Magna is suited for skiers with wider feet who want a responsive boot with less squeeze. The 110 version provides a mid-flex boot that works well for intermediate to advanced skiers. Grip Walk soles come as standard. £370. atomic.com
2. Artilect Sundown 250 Half Zip
This mid-layer jacket is made with Nuyarn, a variety of fine, soft merino wool that’s uniquely spun to give it the edge over traditional merino. Colorado brand Artilect says it’s also five times faster drying, 35% warmer, 50% more durable and has 35% more stretch than traditional wool. All this adds up to make the Sundown perfect for skiing in cold weather conditions. £180. artlect.studio
3. Dynastar 4x4 963
A powerful new all-mountain ski aimed at advanced riders looking for performance on piste but also wanting to tackle fresh powder snow and off-piste terrain. The wood beech hybrid core is similar to full race ski construction and the titanal plate provides stability at high speeds. It’s a highly playful ski that responds well to good technique, but easy enough to turn for those wanting to take their carving to a new level. £710 (with bindings). dynastar.com
4. Oakley Sage Kotsenburg Line Miner
Olympic gold medal snowboarder Sage Kotsenburg has worked alongside Oakley to produce his own signature goggle, the Line Miner, with enhanced peripheral vision and a Gold Iridium lens for bright and sunny conditions. The graphics show the topographical map of the mountain he calls home. Suitable for skiers, too. £137. oakley.com
Clockwise from top left: Elan Voyager; Carv Digital Ski Coach; Level Rover; Salomon Driver.
5. Elan Voyager
Billing itself as the world’s first fully functional, folding, all-mountain ski, the Voyager is aimed, as it suggests, at skiers who want the comfort of having their own kit beneath their feet on the mountain but not the hassle of checking in oversized luggage while travelling. Folding to under one metre long, once opened, the skis use a four-axis mechanism that bonds and seals the ski together at the folding joint. This combines with a load-bearing, carbon-reinforced fusion plate. Think: compact, stable and grippy, plus nippy both on the slopes and in transit. £1,420. elanskis.com
6. Carv Digital Ski Coach
Carv is a digital ski coach that collects real-time data through ultra-thin pads in ski boots and delivers the results to an app. Scoring is based on a variety of technical areas including balance, edging, pressure and steering, plus there’s an option to have live, on-slope instructions through headphones. It’s a fun gadget that’s also highly accurate — for skiers who want it all, it really is the ultimate gizmo. £149 (plus subscription). getcarv.com
7. Level Rover
Originally a dedicated snowboarding brand when it launched more than 30 years ago, Level has now become one of the most recognised winter sports glove specialists in the world, producing warm performance gloves for pro athletes and recreational skiers alike. The Rover is packed full of features and is partly made from soft goat leather, with Primaloft insulation, keeping hands warm down to -17C. Ideal for freeride skiers on cold winter days. £90. levelgloves.com
8. Salomon Driver
Salomon’s two-in-one system integrates goggles into a slick-looking helmet. Visors have proved an alternative to goggles for years, but the Driver takes technology a step further, creating a high-spec, modern-looking helmet that’s seriously cool. It’s packed full of smart features such as MIPS (impact protection), a merino wool liner and the SIGMA PHOTO magnetic lens. The visors are designed to fit over optical glasses, too. £320. salomon.com
9. Helly Hansen Elevation Infinity 2.0 Jacket
Helly Hansen has worked with young freeride skiers to develop this new version of the Infinity jacket with its LIFA INFINITY waterproof and breathable membrane. Helly’s high performance shell is capable of withstanding extreme weather conditions and the fabric won’t require any future waterproofing. The jacket works as a versatile city raincoat while off the slopes, too. £700. hellyhansen.com
10. Black Diamond Dawn Patrol
A lightweight backpack is a useful bit of kit, and the new Dawn Patrol series comes in three sizes, although the 25-litre version looks like the obvious choice for off-piste skiers. It’s made with 100% post-consumer recycled body fabric and has enough room to pack some extra layers, a packed lunch and a water bottle. £140. tiso.com
Published in the Winter Sports 2022/23 guide, distributed with the December 2022 issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK)
