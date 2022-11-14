The travel kit list: the best winter sports gear for 2023

1. Atomic Hawx Magna 110 S GW

Let’s face it, ski boots aren’t your feet’s best friend. But comfort is improving and Atomic has created a 102mm last (width) higher volume boot, which blends good performance with custom fit. The Hawx Magna is suited for skiers with wider feet who want a responsive boot with less squeeze. The 110 version provides a mid-flex boot that works well for intermediate to advanced skiers. Grip Walk soles come as standard. £370. atomic.com

2. Artilect Sundown 250 Half Zip

This mid-layer jacket is made with Nuyarn, a variety of fine, soft merino wool that’s uniquely spun to give it the edge over traditional merino. Colorado brand Artilect says it’s also five times faster drying, 35% warmer, 50% more durable and has 35% more stretch than traditional wool. All this adds up to make the Sundown perfect for skiing in cold weather conditions. £180. artlect.studio

3. Dynastar 4x4 963

A powerful new all-mountain ski aimed at advanced riders looking for performance on piste but also wanting to tackle fresh powder snow and off-piste terrain. The wood beech hybrid core is similar to full race ski construction and the titanal plate provides stability at high speeds. It’s a highly playful ski that responds well to good technique, but easy enough to turn for those wanting to take their carving to a new level. £710 (with bindings). dynastar.com

4. Oakley Sage Kotsenburg Line Miner

Olympic gold medal snowboarder Sage Kotsenburg has worked alongside Oakley to produce his own signature goggle, the Line Miner, with enhanced peripheral vision and a Gold Iridium lens for bright and sunny conditions. The graphics show the topographical map of the mountain he calls home. Suitable for skiers, too. £137. oakley.com