The ultimate hotel guide to Belfast

3. The Merchant Hotel

Best for gilded glamour

A 2006 remodelling of Belfast’s 19th-century Ulster Bank, this 62-room Italianate sandstone confection crowning the Cathedral quarter remains the city’s most stylish place to stay. Rooms in the art deco-inspired wing glow with roll-top tubs in baby blue-accented bathrooms, and light bulb-framed dressers hide inside wardrobes. Four-poster beds and damask silk-panelled walls define the original Victorian wing, whose heady opulence is topped by the Great Room, the domed central banking hall that’s a Belfast highlight for afternoon tea, tasting menus and cocktails. There’s private dining in the bank’s underground vault and a spa adding to the subterranean treasures, while above ground, The Cloth Ear offers the Irish pub experience and jazz sessions at Bert’s Jazz Bar conjure Manhattan-style magic. Rooms from £200.

4. The Harrison Chambers of Distinction

Best for bohemians

Belfast’s arty alumni inspire this brilliantly bonkers 16-room boutique hotel in Queens Quarter. There’s a wardrobe hung with fur coats in the CS Lewis Suite, books within reach of the rolltop tub overlooking the treetops in the Yeats Suite, while in the attic, the Grand and Petite ‘Booboirs’ come with voluptuous wallpaper by local designer Grainne Maher. Here, record players, typewriters and steamer trunks reign, and evenings hinge around complimentary drinks, cheese and charcuterie boards and lively chat in the lounge that doubles as the breakfast bar. Rooms from £100.

5. Galgorm Resort

Best for water babies

This classic-meets-modern country house retreat offers as much fun as you can have with your bathing clothes on, with an indoor-outdoor thermal spa surrounded by 163 acres of gardens. Bordered by the River Maine, outside Ballymena, this 125-room rural idyll feels more remote from Belfast than half an hour’s drive. Gnarly trees and fragrant gardens back hot tubs and heated loungers where you can snooze to the sound of a tumbling waterfall. Inside, there are more pools, a snow cave and climate rooms, along with a skin clinic and fitness room. Check into classic Victorian manor house rooms, estate cottages or luxe shepherd’s huts, and indulge in the cocktail bar, McKendry’s whiskey lounge and a choice of four restaurants, including an upscale grill and a sophisticated Italian. Room from £215.