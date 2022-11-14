The ultimate hotel guide to Colombia's coffee region

Best for views

The name says it all. ‘Mirador’ means ‘viewpoint’, and the stunning valley and mountain vistas certainly take centre stage at this lofty hotel. Enjoy them over breakfast from the huge open-air terrace; swinging in a hammock while parrots chatter nearby; or from one of the bedrooms with floor-to-ceiling windows and views from the bed (some also have outdoor whirlpool baths). Interiors at this mid-range hotel are simple yet homely. From £105.

Published in the November issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK)

