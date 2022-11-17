The ultimate hotel guide to Reykjavík

6. Fosshotel Reykjavík

Best for beer buffs



With beer only legalised in 1989, Iceland has had a lot of catching up to do in the brewing department. No hotel in the city does better beer than centrally located Fosshotel Reykjavík. Iceland’s largest hotel has 320 spacious, light-filled rooms with a business feel, but it’s all about Bjórgarðurinn, Iceland’s holy grail for beer. Featuring the largest collection of Icelandic and international beers in the country, this bar is where you’ll be able to get a handle on Iceland’s thriving beer scene, with food pairings to boot. Indulged a little too much? There’s an onsite gym, too, should you need to sweat out your sins. Rooms: From 16,111ISK (£99).

7. Eyja Guldsmeden Hotel

Best for green travellers



Icelandic couple Linda Jóhannsdóttir and Ellert Finnbogason are behind this lively, 65-room boutique hotel on the fringes of downtown Reykjavík. The decor in Eyja Guldsmeden Hotel departs from the classic Icelandic palette of black and grey and focuses instead on warm wood and rattan furnishings that create a wistful, boho vibe, but its approach to reducing its carbon footprint feels entirely in tune with a country in which sustainability is the norm. The strong eco focus — spanning an organic restaurant and making biofuel from food waste — has earned the hotel group Green Globe sustainable tourism certification. Rooms: From 20,114ISK (£124).

8. Bus Hostel

Best for backpackers

It might be located in a former bus terminal near Reykjavík’s domestic airport, but Bus Hostel makes up for it by being one of the city’s most affordable places to crash. There’s a bit of a hiker vibe to the hostel — muddy boots at the front door, weatherproof jackets strung over bed frames, backpackers swapping stories in the kitchen. There’s also a lounge and an onsite bar, but best of all is that buses leave from right out the front door, making it a breeze to suddenly find yourself in the Blue Lagoon or exploring the Golden Circle. Rooms: Dorm beds from 4,512ISK (£28), bed only; private rooms from 14,500ISK (£89), room only.