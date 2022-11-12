Three of the most iconic thermal baths in Italy

1. Soak in the Nitrodi, one of the oldest thermal baths in Europe

Italy has an abundance of natural hot springs that can be traced back before the rise of Rome — steaming pools heated by geothermic forces deep within the Earth. One of the earliest examples are thought to be in Nitrodi on the island of Ischia, in the Bay of Naples. The ancient Greeks were the first to identify these waters’ curative properties, especially for skin ailments; 3,000 years on, the thermal springs remain a favourite wellness hub.

There are dozens of other places to soak across the island, including Sorgeto Bay, on the southern coast, where hot water gushes directly into the sea. After descending some 200 steps to shore, bathers are rewarded with free-to-enter, natural rocky pools of various sizes and temperatures, all set within a picturesque cove.

Elsewhere, Saturnia in southern Tuscany is another spring that’s been flowing for millennia. Arguably the most stunning of them all, it’s an otherworldly sight where milky blue waters cascade down travertine stone pools. These springs are free to the public, too, and ideal for year-round bathing, as the water stays at a toasty 37C.