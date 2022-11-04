Top 10 adventure experiences in Colombia, from jungle hikes to whale-watching

1. Hike to the ‘Lost City’

Peru’s Inca Trail tends to hog the headlines when it comes to hikes to ancient sacred settlements in South America, but don’t make the mistake of missing out on the journey through the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta jungle in Colombia’s north to the Ciudad Perdida or ‘Lost City’. It’ll take you around four days of walking in a guided group to get to these millennia-old city ruins of the Tairona people, with a lot of ascents, cooling river crossings and nights sleeping in hammocks. Only 160 people a day are allowed to visit to protect the site, giving you the rare feeling of seeing an archaeological wonder without the crowds. Book a tour with G Adventures.

2. Raft the Chicamocha Canyon

Rafting for two days along the Chicamocha River, with the canyon walls rising up beside you, is an adrenaline-packed experience. The trip combines vigorous paddling, swimming in fast-moving water and, of course, rafting through rapids, along with one night of camping at the water’s edge — all in one of the largest canyons in the world. Some 30 miles later, you’ll be transferred back to San Gil, Colombia’s self-styled ‘adventure capital’, home to a growing collection of extreme sports and adventure tour outfits.

3. Windsurf at Cabo de la Vela

The small fishing village of Cabo de la Vela happens to be one of the best kitesurfing and windsurfing spots in all of South America, right at the continent’s northernmost tip. Some travellers are drawn to the area’s desert dunes, which slope down to meet the Caribbean Sea and are home to lagoons full of flamingos and ultra-rustic accommodation that can involve sleeping in cabins or a hammock under the stars. But most are here for the year-round winds of 25-30 knots and clear, warm coastal waters. Make your own way there or book a trip through a specialist kitesurfing and windsurfing company, such as Colombia Kite, that provide all the gear you need.