What to do in Beyoğlu, Istanbul's buzziest neighbourhood

You could spend a lifetime exploring Istanbul, one of the world's largest cities. Instead of cramming your days, pick a neighbourhood per day: many of the big-hitting sights – the major mosques, the Topkapı Palace and the Grand Bazaar – are concentrated in the historic peninsula, and require a good few hours to explore in their own right. Also worth exploring is Beyoğlu, just across the Golden Horn, with its buzzy bar and restaurant scene, antiques shops, intriguing museums and olourful, atmospheric backstreets (patrolled by the city’s famous, unfazed felines). Here’s how to while away a day.

9am: Fuel up at Cafe Privato

Start your day the Turkish way with one of the country’s legendary breakfasts. Few places do it as well as this boho cafe near the 14th-century Galata Tower, where the köy kahvaltası is a must. Expect the works: Turkish charcuterie, cheese, fresh fruit, olives and gözleme, a folded flatbread stuffed with cheese and spinach. Bring a friend — it can easily feed two.

10:30am: Get your culture fix at the Pera Museum

Housed in a former hotel, this grand, 19th century building was renovated in 2005 and now offers four floors of exhibitions that recount Turkey’s story, from its distant days as Byzantium all the way to the modern Turkish state. The art is perhaps the most impressive of all the collections, particularly the Orientalist paintings, which depict the Ottoman era through a masterclass of depth, color and texture. Don’t miss the ceramics either, among them a number of beautiful ewers and coffee cups (closed on Mondays).

12:30pm: Stop for lunch at Güney

Watch the city tick by from the terrace of this stylish lokanta (bistro-style restaurant), right in the shadow of the Galata Tower. Take your pick from a menu of classic Turkish staples such as lamb kebabs with aubergine sauce, menemen (eggs scrambled in a spiced tomato sauce) and pide, a sort of boat-shaped pizza crammed with cheese and other fillings. There’s an excellent drinks menu, too, including plenty of full-bodied Turkish reds.