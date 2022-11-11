What we can learn about challenging conditions and adventures from an expedition leader

Where did your love of adventure and exploration come from?

Growing up in the Wasatch Mountains of Utah, my parents allowed me to catch the bus to go skiing on my own when I was six years old. My father was a keen hiker, and in the summer I’d go off on my own to explore. We also moved a few times and I think this instilled in me a great sense of curiosity, which has enabled me to travel the world and share my love for discovery as an expedition leader.

What's been your most impressive expedition?

Walking the Pacific Crest Trail from Canada to Mexico when I was 19 years old. It was 1973 and only a few people had succeeded in walking the entire trail. The first month in the North Cascades was so difficult that I almost quit. But I stuck it out, thanks to advice from my father, who suggested I just take it a day at a time. This got me through that rough patch and I was fine from then on. Aside from that, the walk also taught me that I’m capable of accomplishing goals beyond my imagining. It taught me to aim high and have the confidence to believe that I would develop the skills necessary to succeed. I've been privileged to have worked for Aurora for 27 years and guided guests on over 90 expeditions, providing them with lifelong memories.

Describe your proudest moment as a guide.

The first time I led the Aurora Shackleton Crossing of South Georgia. Sir Ernest Shackleton was a hero of mine and it was thrilling to follow in his footsteps and share this experience with our passengers. We had challenging ice conditions on the Crean Glacier, some of the strongest winds I’ve encountered anywhere and difficult route finding, yet we made it safely to the abandoned whaling station of Stromness. That evening we raised our glasses to toast Shackleton at his gravesite in Grytviken.