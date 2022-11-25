What's the future for low-altitude ski resorts as global temperatures rise?

Is there life still at low altitude?

Absolutely, if you choose wisely. Look for environmentally responsible resorts offering widely varied activities (including non-snow related ones). And remember, height isn’t always a direct indication of snowfall.

“Altitude is always relative,” says Janine Graf, PR Manager of SkiWelt, one of Austria’s largest interconnected ski areas in the shadow of the Wilder Kaiser. “Our ski area is located on Alpine meadows, tended by farmers through the summer as they traditionally always have been. Therefore, we don’t need nearly as much snow as high-altitude ski areas set on rocky terrain.”

Those who struggle with maintaining snow cover are becoming masters of reinvention and diversifying activities is proving their saving grace. Many are ditching the ski-only model, rebranding as year-round mountain resorts, with spas and low-impact activities from hiking and biking to sledding, snowshoeing and ice climbing. Hotels and chalets are following suit.

“We’re moving towards a four-season tourism model,” says Al Judge, co-founder and co–owner of AliKats, 12 ultra-sustainable luxury chalets in Morzine in the French Alps that use 100% renewable energy. “Our aim is to diversify our income streams so that we’re less dependent on snow and create offerings that allow people to enjoy the mountains year-round.”

The path to sustainability

The message is clear: if low-altitude resorts are to navigate this slippery slope, they need to be greener. The downhill thrill is all well and good, but nature is the bottom line.

“Sustainability has always played a key role at SkiWelt,” says Janine Graf. “For more than 20 years, the entire ski region has run on 100% green electricity provided by Tyrolean hydropower. In 2008, we built the world’s first solar lift. We also use the return heat from our mountain railways to heat the restaurants. Nothing but pure drinking water has been used for snowmaking since the outset. And as the snow melts at the end of the winter season, the water returns to the flora and fauna.”

Tips for finding the snow

Ski mid-season: for the best chances of snow, visit during the coldest months (January and February).

Choose varied activities: resorts with lots of low-impact activities will offer a new appreciation for the mountains, with plenty to keep you amused on no-snow days.

Ski elsewhere: altitude isn’t everything — latitude also plays a role. Cast your net wider. Many low-lying resorts in Arctic Sweden, Finland and Norway, for instance, have excellent snow — and reindeer and Northern Lights thrown into the bargain.

Published in the Winter Sports 2022/23 guide, distributed with the December 2022 issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK)

