Where to travel in Malaysia: three trips to suit your travel style

1. For travellers craving culture

Don't miss out on the capital, Kuala Lumpur. Malaysia’s international hub is rapidly developing, its skyline defined by the shimmering Petronas Towers. While you’re here, you can take in the panoramic views from the city’s rooftop sky bars or immerse yourself in the local nightlife in the TREC and Bukit Bintang enclaves.

A short journey from the capital, you'll reach the Batu Caves. An ombre cascade of rainbow steps precedes the Hindu shrine hewn into the limestone hills here. Lift your sights at the bottom stair to take in the colossal figure of Lord Murugan. The statue, looming 140ft tall, is a golden tribute to the Hindu god of war.

An hour south of the capital, you'll find the former trade hub of Melaka. Its streets run along a network of rivers, streaming out into the nearby sea. This sea, the Strait of Melaka, was crucial to the colonial spice routes of the Dutch and the Portuguese. Today, it’s a city where ancient temples and mansions sit alongside cafes, restaurants and boutique accommodation.



Malaysian history is also dotted all through the Cameron Highlands, a tableland of rolling hills. The area is strewn with tea estates, orchards and decadent British-era cottages that have been transformed into atmospheric boutique hotels. Choose a modest local guesthouse and explore the rolling hills or take a tour of one of the colonial era tea plantations. Many of these nineteenth century estate houses host visitors, providing an opportunity to learn about the era of one of Malaysia’s colonial conquerors.