A guide to Atlanta, the rising star of the Deep South

Things to see and do



Little Five Points: Delve into the city’s hippy ’hood, Little Five Points, whose mural-clad streets are home to vinyl dens, boutiques selling pre-loved cowboy boots, window displays glinting with New Age crystals and indie coffee houses opening onto patios that are perfect for watching the alternative fashion parade pass by. Out on the street, the theatre continues with buskers and a stall where a resident mystic will ‘read’ your face in return for a small fee.



Trap Music Museum: Atlanta is the birthplace of trap: the gritty, pulsating yet unhurried strand of hip hop prevalent in the Southern states. Deep dive into the subgenre made famous by local rappers including T.I. and 21 Savage at this former warehouse, where stage sets capture unflinching snapshots of their lives. There’s also an exhibit celebrating female trap stars, a bar and a recording studio where visitors can lay down tracks.

King Historic District Tour: The King Historic District Tour explores the life of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr, from his childhood home to his final resting place. Highlights of this 2.5-hour, small-group walking tour include stops at America’s first Black-owned radio station and Ebenezer Baptist Church, where MLK was ordained.

World of Coca-Cola: A staggering one million people a year pour through the doors of this shrine to the caffeinated fizzy drink, here in the city where it was invented in the late 19th century. Alongside galleries highlighting Coca-Cola’s symbiotic relationship with pop culture, a sticky-floored tasting room offers samples of the weird and wonderful Coca-Cola varieties from across the globe, including Beverly, an aperitif sold in Italy from 1969 until 2009 whose bitterness comes as a shock to many visitors.

National Center for Civil and Human Rights: This sleek and engaging museum uses three levels of interactive galleries to draw parallels between the US civil rights movement and human rights struggles across the world. Take a seat for a simulation of one of the 1960s lunch counter sit-ins, which uses audio to hauntingly powerful effect — recreating the atmosphere at one of the non-violent protests held at racially segregated restaurants and coffee shops.

Skyline Park: The rooftop at Ponce City Market brings all the fun of the fair, with vintage amusement arcades, fairground rides and a nostalgic crazy golf course. The seats here also offer stunning views over the city, making it the perfect spot to soak up Atlanta’s blazing sunsets.