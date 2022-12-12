Eight life-affirming trips for 2023

For awe-inspiring skies and grassland hikes, set your compass to Romania. A herd of wild European bison, which last roamed here in 1919, have recently been reintroduced to the country’s Țarcu Mountain range as part of a major rewilding project. Much Better Adventures, along with conservationists from WWF, run four-day treks through the Carpathian Forest undergrowth, using old-school tracking techniques to locate these majestic beasts. Accommodation is in wilderness cabins and safari-style camps, and there’s also the chance to stop off for swims in mountain lakes and rivers. From £663 for four days.

If inner exploration is what you’re craving, take up the lotus position at Gaia House, a Buddhist mindfulness retreat in the gentle hills near Newton Abbot. Once cocooned inside this Grade II-listed building, you can unplug from emails, notifications and small talk as you live in contemplative silence with strangers for a week. World-renowned Dharma teachers run a daily schedule of mindfulness talks and workshops, applying the 2,500-year-old teachings of the Buddha to modern life. From £525 for seven days.

The spectacular sandstone city of Petra, with its cliff-carved tombs and temples, is the jewel in Jordan’s crown, but there’s plenty more to see on a 10-day walking tour. Hike up to the Jabal Al-Hash mountain ridge and drink in the views of the colourful Wadi Rum desert, and go back to basics and camp under the stars with the Bedouin to catch crystal-clear views of the Milky Way at night. From £2,189 for 10 days.