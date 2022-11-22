Exploring wild ski terrain in Canada's Bella Coola Valley

“That was a first descent, mate!” announced our ski guide Pat Delaney with a wide grin: cue whoops and high fives all round after all, how often does a regular skier get to make a first descent? Carving down a ‘first descent’ on a never before-skied mountainside is exactly what you’d hope for from a heli-ski adventure.

Ours has begun with our skilled helicopter pilot Loran dropping us on a knife-edge ridge with the rear end of the aircraft hanging over a sheer drop. Scrabbling out onto the safe side of said drop into a blizzard of snow thrown up by the machine’s madly whirring rotor blades, we find ourselves on a snowbound saddle between Mount Fyles and Mongol Mountain in British Columbia’s Coastal Range.

After the helicopter has clattered off to wait for us on the Monarch Icefield 2,625 feet below, we’re left to take in a landscape that is truly otherworldly huge black crags and peaks thrusting up like mighty fangs above endless, blinding white glaciers, sparkling turquoise blue ice falls tumbling down their slopes and a total silence broken only by the occasional sough of an alpine breeze.