Five new, action-packed cruise itineraries for 2023

3. Immerse yourself in Alaskan wilderness

If you’re heading for Alaska, you want to do it right. Summer 2023 is the first season there for Cunard’s Queen Elizabeth, which means luxury and art deco elegance, but also an old-school air of exploration. Each of seven cruises round trips from Vancouver features a famed adventurer telling tales of derring-do and wilderness wonders.

The first stars Bear Grylls, former Royal Marine, climber of Everest and star of seven seasons of Running Wild on the National Geographic channel. This is his first Alaskan visit since he took then-US president Barack Obama there for the show in 2015, and his first cruise speaking engagement. Names on other sailings which cruise the Inside Passage and tick off Alaskan wonders such as Glacier Bay National Park, Tracy Arm Fjord and Hubbard Glacier include Felicity Aston MBE, the first woman to ski alone across the Antarctic, and British maritime archaeologist Mensun Bound, who discovered Shackleton’s ship Endurance in Antarctica in 2022.

After listening to the wit and wisdom of the engaging speakers, not to mention enjoying the evening West End-style performances, the Queen Elizabeth is the place to relax think smart dining, a conservatory and even a croquet lawn. The 12-night Alaska cruise with Bear Grylls sails from Vancouver on 8 June 2023 and starts at £1,189, cruise-only. Return flights from £1,100.