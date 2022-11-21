Five of the best lesser-known French ski resorts

Les Carroz makes up part of the Grand Massif ski area, the fifth largest linked ski area in France and it has access to fine skiing for all abilities. It’s a neighbour is Flaine, and two more contrasting ski resorts would be hard to imagine; Flaine all no-nonsense brutalist architecture, Les Carroz with a more traditional alpine village atmosphere, set almost like a balcony among trees. And since it’s only 50 miles from Geneva, you can leave the UK in the morning and be skiing here in the afternoon.

Despite being one of the most snow-sure resorts in the French Alps, pretty Bonneval-sur-Arc is as low-key as you can get. This village sits at an altitude of 5,906ft in the Vanoise National Park and is a member of the Les Plus Beaux Villages de France, a group that aims to preserve traditional architectural styles and cultural traditions. With just 15 miles of groomed pistes and seven lifts, the resort’s increasing popularity is with freeriders drawn to the huge snow bowl beneath 11,936ft Mont Albaron’s north face.