Four of the best hideaways in Kerala

Hidden away on Kerala’s Malabar Coast, getting to this Ayurveda-focused retreat is part of the fun usually involving a flight to Mangaluru or Kannur, or a six-hour train ride from Kochi. But what rewards await: with just 18 stylish, sunrise-facing cottages under thatched roofs and gardens brimming with frangipanis, leading down to a golden-sand beach. Rooms come with Keralan antiques and indoor-outdoor bathrooms; go for the Prema or Bhakti cottages, which have their own pools and open-air bathtubs. Mornings here start with mugs of Karnataka coffee at tables right on the sand, or a spot of yoga in a flower fringed pavilion.

Specialised yoga retreats are on offer, as well as meditation and consultations with the resident Ayurvedic doctor. You might opt for one of the hotel’s Keralan cooking classes, hiring one of the bikes and exploring nearby villages or Bekal’s 17th-century fort. Neeleshwar also has its own laid-back-luxe houseboat perfect for enjoying the Valiyaparamba backwaters.

A hotel highlight is Annapurna, the open-sided restaurant, where Malabar cooking meets Ayurvedic influences in fresh crab curries, coconut-laced vegetable stews, spiced fish and deliciously fluff y appam (rice flour pancakes). The hotel also aims to have a positive impact on the environment and community: making use of solar and biogas energy, it works with the region’s artisans and employs most staff from surrounding towns. From 12,563 rupees (£133), B&B.

Published in the Jan/Feb 2023 issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK)

