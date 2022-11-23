Freeride: perfect your ski skills in the towering Swiss resort of Engelberg

Free yourself from any judgement,” says Dan. “And remember to breathe.” My turn arrives and I ski the pitch, stopping beside Dan, struggling for air. I’d always assumed exerting myself at altitude made me breathless, but I now realise I’ve been holding my breath. How have I been skiing for so long without noticing that I hold my breath? I figuratively scratch my head while waiting for the rest of the group to catch up, while Dan shoots me a kind, wry grin. He’s seen it before. Making that one small adjustment and getting enough oxygen into my body turns out to make a big difference.

That and skiing for the joy of it, drawing comfort from the fact that even the pros work hard, helps shift my focus away from self-criticism on the mountain. After so long without skiing during the pandemic, it seems time to truly enjoy the moment. And an afternoon’s skiing on Galtiberg, one of Engelberg’s ‘big five’ off piste routes, really puts this to the test. The infamous run takes skiers on a descent of nearly 6,562 feet, via stretches of powder on the Galtiberggletscher glacier, occasionally perilous ledges and finally through forest crossing streams and ending in the valley for a beer. It’s a long and testing descent that can easily throw up exasperation and joy in equal measure.

But I’m off and skiing more strongly and confidently than ever before, baskin in the camaraderie of our group, each of us unlocking our own potential while descending one of the most iconic freeride runs in Europe. Even the weakest skier makes the run down, incredulous at what she’d achieved by simply stopping the chatter of inner critic. Afterwards, we head for some celebratory beers before an early dinner, and the sharing of ski footage with Marcus, Dan and his nephew Johnny guiding us through some of their most mind-boggling achievements. Being able to watch and learn from skiers at the top of their game is an absolute privilege, and there’s no doubt my skiing has changed for the better somehow less heavy once I stopped battling mental demons. It’s what Dan calls “skiing in the flow state” and I now can’t wait to just go with the flow.

What is Freeride?

A snow sport that’s boomed in popularity in the last 20 years, freeride is a form of off-piste skiing and snowboarding in open terrain away from the strict confines of the groomed runs, but usually around a resort area. Unlike ski touring, which involves uphill hiking and skiing cross-country, freeride focuses on downhill. It often uses resort lifts to get uphill, with riders sometimes hiking or using ski touring skins (grippy ski covers) to cover short distances to access fresh powder or new terrain. Freeriders often have specific skis, boards, boots and bindings to allow more control over movement in varying terrain.

How to do it

Engelberg’s Steep and Deep freeride camp, run by Alpine Luxe takes place 4-11 February 2023. Early-bird pricing is US$7,500 (£6,500) per person including instruction, accommodation, food and lift pass, but excluding travel. After 1 December 2022 the cost increases to US$8,100 (£7,015). Additional freeride camps and ski trips are planned this season in LAAX, St Anton, Bormio and Zermatt (among others).