Heli-hiking on the Franz Josef Glacier, New Zealand's epic frozen frontier

Phil points down the valley to a clearly visible horizontal line cutting across the lower mountains. “That’s where the glacier used to terminate.” Below the line is stubbled with young vegetation creeping its way down into the empty bowl left behind by the retreating ice.



While glaciers naturally grow and shrink depending on environmental factors, aerial surveys carried out by glaciologists found Franz Josef Glacier has retreated dramatically. Before 2012, it was possible to hike directly out of town and on to the ice, but now safely hiking on the glacier is only possible by helicopter. New Zealand’s glaciers are expected to continue shrinking if the current pace of climate change continues, with 80% of ice

in the Southern Alps estimated to melt by the end of this century. It’s a sobering forecast, but standing here it’s hard not to be swept away in the majesty of it all, the experience made more precious by the knowledge it could one day disappear.



After two hours of climbing up and down folds of ice, I realise Phil has led us in a big loop back to where we started. With the helicopter buzzing into view, Phil confides his favourite thing is to miss the chopper completely. Instead, he’ll camp out on the glacier and watch as the mountains turn peony-pink at first light.



“People ask if the novelty of working here ever wears off, but it doesn’t,” says Phil. “I need to remind myself every now and then how lucky I am to be here.”



How to do it

Franz Josef Glacier Guides offers guided, small-group heli-hikes year-round, with all gear provided. Prices start from NZ$585 (£300) for four hours. Minimum age eight. franzjosefglacier.com

Published in the Jan/Feb 2022 issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK)

