Here’s where to see ‘the way of water’ in real life

Today, travelers to Rarotonga find a blue-green oasis with some of the world’s clearest sites for diving. Yet, there are challenges, primarily from potential deep-sea mining within Marae Moana Marine Park.

On land, Cook Islanders keep things simple. A 20-mile ring road makes it impossible to get lost (buses simply read “clockwise” or “anticlockwise”). Stellar hikes and eye-opening cultural sites round out the myriad experiences on this lively island. Here’s what to know.

Dive in

The diving in Rarotonga is spectacular, with underwater landscapes straight out of a Grimms’ fairy tale: enchanted forests of giant, mushroom-shaped hard coral formations, both eerie and mesmerising. Most dives are boat dives on the reef fringing the island.

Nga Tipa is one of the fabled forests, a maze of channels winding through porites, a type of stony coral that looks like burgeoning mushrooms. This is an easy dive around 50 feet (15 meters), with plenty of marine life (lemonpeel and flame angelfish, fire dartfish, and whitetip reef sharks) seeking cover under coral overhangs.

Coral Gardens is similar but with coral bommies lining sandy trenches. These trenches are a favourite with whitetip reef sharks; we also spotted a hefty yellow-edged moray eel.

There are more than 30 dive sites around the island, and each side of the island has its own personality, from good coral coverage to shallow lagoons to steep drop-offs. The reef slopes to around a hundred feet (30 meters) before plunging into the open ocean, and these drop-offs offer opportunities to spot elusive fish species, like Pitcairn and peppermint angelfish.

Passages like Tupapa and Avana cut through the reef, sand rivers that are frequented by turtles, sharks, plenty of butterflyfish (threadfin, Meyer’s, and teardrop), and squadrons of eagle rays.

The easy conditions (clear, warm water) make Rarotonga a good location for new divers, while the exceptional visibility and bounty of natural light make this place ideal for underwater photography. Most dive shops offer courses, which are best reserved in advance.

Tap into tradition

Rarotonga is unique among most small islands in that visitors are part of the ebb and flow of daily life, rather than tucked away in a resort.