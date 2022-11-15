How to hire the latest ski gear for this season

Although renting ski kit is not a novel concept, the leasing of good quality, high-performance skiwear and accessories is new terrain. With the fashion industry championing rental schemes as a way to combat global carbon emissions, the outdoors and sportswear industry is now following suit. Start-up enterprise EcoSki launched skiwear rental for men, women and children in September 2021 in conjunction with My Wardrobe HQ, a project that soon mushroomed. Last Christmas and New Year, and then again over the February 2022 half-term, almost every item in its range was booked.

“We’re envisaging rental to grow far bigger than sales,” says EcoSki founder Rachael Westbrook. “People are interested mainly from a fashion perspective, but find it fulfils environmental ethics, too. It also works well as a try-before-you-buy option.”

Decathlon swiftly followed suit in January 2022, linking with Hirestreet to trial the rental of 18 different styles for women; the French sporting goods retailer has said it plans to extend its rental programme to offer ski clothing rental for men and children. Then in March, equipment manufacturer Rab launched a rental system for clothing, sleeping bags and backpacks, which a spokesperson described as: “A very important step within our overall Rab DNA sustainability strategy, as it reduces single-use purchases and avoids kit being sent to landfill.”

A typical polyester ski jacket will take about 500 years to decompose in landfill, so renting this hard-wearing kit instead of buying makes sense both financially and environmentally. It also ensures style-conscious skiers that they can wear the very latest trends and often better-quality kit than they might have purchased.

For winter 2022/23, EcoSki has updated its stock to include a wider range of sustainable brands as well as more of this winter’s trends: bib pants for both men and women, kit designed for layering and block colours. The platform is also exclusively stocking a pioneering range of clothes, from New Zealand brand Icebreaker, called Shell+ — a water-resistant shell jacket and pants made entirely from 240gm2 merino wool, a biodegradable, natural fibre.