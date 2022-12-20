How to spend four days on the Canal du Midi in France

Day four: Paraza to Homps, via Carcassonne

On your last full day, it’s time to make your way back to Homps. From here, make the 40-minute drive (either hire a car or arrange transport with Cars Teissier) to Carcassonne— the UNESCO-listed fortified city that looks as if it’s been lifted straight out of a fairytale. The turret-laden castle itself, sitting on a rocky hilltop and overlooking the River Aude, is an unmissable experience. The settlement has been here since pre-Roman times, but today, is home to the historic Narbonne Gate, two miles of city walls and educational exhibitions. Be sure to book a guided tour to make the most of this magical place — there’s even the option for a costumed tour guide for those with kids in tow.



Over in the city, meander the cobbled streets and stop by one of the cafes for an espresso, or grab a souvenir or two from one of the boutique jewellery or vintage clothes stores. For your final dinner before heading back to the UK, book a table outside at La Brasserie a 4 Temps, headed up by the two-star Michelin chef Franck Putelat. The menu here is seasonal and serves up gourmet local dishes; the pan-fried Black Angus beef with tricolour carrots is divine, and so are the scallops with porcini mushrooms, onions and soy sauce. Toast to your final evening in France with a bottle from the extensive drinks menu — a sparkling wine, like the Joséphine Crémant de Limoux — is an excellent choice.



Top tip: To avoid crowds, steer clear of high season (July-August) when the streets of Carcasonne become incredibly busy.

How to do it

A four-night self-catered cruise on the Canal du Midi on board a Horizon 5, during the 2023 boating season, starting and finishing at Le Boat’s base at Homps, is priced from £2,499 per boat. Le Boat will operate on the Canal du Midi 22 March – 31 October 2023. Transport to and from the base is not included. Return flights from London Heathrow to Toulouse with British Airways are priced from £82 pp.

Published in the Cruise 2023 guide, distributed with the Jan/Feb 2023 issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK)

