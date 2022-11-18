Orelle Valley: France's 'secret' ski resort

From the highest point of the Trois Vallées, the top of the Bouchet chairlift at 10,958ft, I have three options to make it down. There’s the long descent to Val Thorens on a choice of blue or red pistes (or off-piste if I have the legs for it), or the thrill-seeking Tyrolienne, Europe’s highest zip-line that launches riders across a yawning 1,000ft void. Or I can simply ski down into the Orelle Valley.

Having tried the first two options on previous visits here I opt for Orelle, and hooning down the perfectly groomed Bouchet piste a wide, open red that begs you to let rip it’s clearly the right choice. It isn’t yet 10am, and I have the run almost to myself. When I eventually skid to a halt at Plan Bouchet, I reflect that I’ve arrived in what’s essentially the fourth of the Trois Vallées titular three valleys.

Despite the fact there’s been a ski lift here providing access to the other three valleys since 1989, little Orelle hardly gets a look in. It doesn’t augment the Trois Vallées’ name and only features on its piste map as a small insertion in the top right-hand corner.

But for the discerning skier on a budget, this forgotten fourth valley offers accommodation for a fraction of the cost of such pricey Trois Vallées resorts as Val Thorens and Courchevel, with the same access to the world’s biggest ski area.