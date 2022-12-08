PAID CONTENT FOR HURTIGRUTEN
Researchers want to know: Have you seen this whale?
Anyone can assist in wildlife understanding and conservation by becoming a citizen scientist—spotting animals and recording data for research while on holiday or in everyday life.
Roughly 71 percent of the Earth’s surface is ocean, yet scientists have only explored five percent of that. So much about the planet’s largest ecosystems remains an uncharted mystery. Each year, thousands of everyday people join in the scientific quest to document the world’s most biodiverse habitats and their abundant sea life in an effort to help preserve them for future generations.
Citizen scientists have become more important than ever. As researchers delve into bigger projects in harder-to-reach locations, they’re relying more on citizen scientists to help conduct long-term environmental research. This is particularly important when it comes to marine environments, which can be difficult to research year-round because of cost and accessibility.
The work of dedicated citizen scientists has been proven to be impactful. The nonprofit Whale and Dolphin Conservation conducted a nine-year observational study of bottlenose dolphins in Scotland’s Moray Firth, which covers 2,019 square miles. As part of this “Shorewatch” project, volunteers scanned the waters for ten minutes every daytime hour to record dolphin sightings.
In total, citizen scientists collected 70,000 surveys (equal to roughly 12,000 hours of work). They reported spotting 15 of the United Kingdom’s 28 species of whales, dolphins, and porpoises. In this region, waterways have become more trafficked and developed over the years. This wealth of data helps scientists understand the patterns and behaviours of Scotland’s coastal species, which in turn enables them to suggest ways for developers, conservationists, and policymakers to protect wildlife.
A 9-year-long wildlife survey utilised citizen scientists to help better understand Scotland’s coastal species.
In addition to helping inform legislation and environmental protections, citizen scientists’ observations can serve as a type of early warning for oceanic changes on migration routes that research boats with limited resources might miss. Crowdsourced data can also be used to verify scientific estimates, as well. In Hawaii, the Pacific Whale Foundation used citizen scientists in its “Great Whale Count” project. Volunteers reported a five percent increase in humpback whales, which confirmed scientists’ population projections.
Humpback whales, one of the largest creatures on earth, have one of the longest seasonal migration routes of any creature. Scientists know that southern humpback populations can travel up to 4,971 miles one way to feed in the Antarctic Peninsula, but studying their behaviour once they’re down there has proved to be challenging. Changing temperatures in this part of the world are affecting the distribution and amount of krill (the whales’ primary food source), which may in turn change their behavioural patterns and migration routes.
Happywhale, a large-scale global citizen science project, was established in 2015 to record whale sightings with the goal of establishing a better understanding of these difficult-to-study creatures. Expedition leader Ted Cheeseman was used to Antarctica’s lack of whales after decades of commercial whaling in the region. In 2011, he spotted two humpbacks around South Georgia. Today, whales are frequently spotted in the Antarctic Peninsula, but the area remains difficult to study year-round. However, humpback whales have unique markings on the underside of their flukes, which makes them easily identifiable in photos. Happywhale uses image recognition software to match crowd-sourced whale photos against a database of thousands of whales. Citizen scientists who participate can learn about whale migration patterns as others upload photos of the same whale. As of the end of 2022, people have submitted 525,000 photos and nearly 82,000 whales have been identified.
The data collected by citizen scientists can be used in collaborative, creative ways. ORCA, a UK whale and dolphin conservation charity, has over 60 ocean conservationists working out at sea. In a collaborative effort, ORCA submitted its photo library to Happywhale’s data centre. In April 2022, an ocean conservationist coordinator spotted a humpback whale that was unknown to scientists at the time—which she only realised after she submitted it to the Happywhale catalogue to find further information. ORCA runs several citizen scientist projects alongside governments and organisations to help monitor and protect threatened marine habitats. They use citizen scientists to help paint a bigger picture of how shipping, fishing, and pollution affect sea life.
Citizen scientist programs are in demand on expedition cruises, where one of the main thrills is scanning the waves for wildlife. Hurtigruten Expeditions partners with several universities and institutions to run at least two citizen scientist programs on each ship. The company’s onboard science program has one goal: to increase guest knowledge and interest in the areas they’re sailing to. Each expedition ship has its own dedicated science centre. Hurtigruten Expeditions partners with both Happywhale and ORCA to help collect data (Participation is purely voluntary).
On MS Maud and MS Otto Sverdrup, which have itineraries through Norway, the British Isles, and the Arctic, expert ORCA ocean conservationists join the expedition teams and conduct onboard lectures, workshops and accompany shore excursions. Ocean conservationists also help travellers spot wildlife and identify popular spots for whales and dolphins while collecting data about these critical marine habitats. Hurtigruten Foundation funds other citizen scientist initiatives on-board as well, like the collection and on-board analysis of environmental DNA (eDNA) from water samples in whale zones in Antarctica. Guests can actively participate in several types of scientific data collection while whale watching in small expedition boats.
Expedition cruises are partnering more with citizen scientist programs. Hurtigruten partners with several institutions to scientists along to help passengers spot wildlife and record invaluable data.
Tourism is becoming a particular boon to citizen science—particularly cruise travel. When ecotourists get involved in environmental initiatives, they can provide invaluable data on species and environments purely by virtue of being in the right place at the right time. There are a number of benefits of citizen science, both to the volunteer and the larger scientific community. Aside from collecting data, sharing observations, and affecting positive environmental change, participating in citizen science projects helps foster a unique type of environmental stewardship.