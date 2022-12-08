Researchers want to know: Have you seen this whale?

In addition to helping inform legislation and environmental protections, citizen scientists’ observations can serve as a type of early warning for oceanic changes on migration routes that research boats with limited resources might miss. Crowdsourced data can also be used to verify scientific estimates, as well. In Hawaii, the Pacific Whale Foundation used citizen scientists in its “Great Whale Count” project. Volunteers reported a five percent increase in humpback whales, which confirmed scientists’ population projections.

Humpback whales, one of the largest creatures on earth, have one of the longest seasonal migration routes of any creature. Scientists know that southern humpback populations can travel up to 4,971 miles one way to feed in the Antarctic Peninsula, but studying their behaviour once they’re down there has proved to be challenging. Changing temperatures in this part of the world are affecting the distribution and amount of krill (the whales’ primary food source), which may in turn change their behavioural patterns and migration routes.

Happywhale, a large-scale global citizen science project, was established in 2015 to record whale sightings with the goal of establishing a better understanding of these difficult-to-study creatures. Expedition leader Ted Cheeseman was used to Antarctica’s lack of whales after decades of commercial whaling in the region. In 2011, he spotted two humpbacks around South Georgia. Today, whales are frequently spotted in the Antarctic Peninsula, but the area remains difficult to study year-round. However, humpback whales have unique markings on the underside of their flukes, which makes them easily identifiable in photos. Happywhale uses image recognition software to match crowd-sourced whale photos against a database of thousands of whales. Citizen scientists who participate can learn about whale migration patterns as others upload photos of the same whale. As of the end of 2022, people have submitted 525,000 photos and nearly 82,000 whales have been identified.

The data collected by citizen scientists can be used in collaborative, creative ways. ORCA, a UK whale and dolphin conservation charity, has over 60 ocean conservationists working out at sea. In a collaborative effort, ORCA submitted its photo library to Happywhale’s data centre. In April 2022, an ocean conservationist coordinator spotted a humpback whale that was unknown to scientists at the time—which she only realised after she submitted it to the Happywhale catalogue to find further information. ORCA runs several citizen scientist projects alongside governments and organisations to help monitor and protect threatened marine habitats. They use citizen scientists to help paint a bigger picture of how shipping, fishing, and pollution affect sea life.

Citizen scientist programs are in demand on expedition cruises, where one of the main thrills is scanning the waves for wildlife. Hurtigruten Expeditions partners with several universities and institutions to run at least two citizen scientist programs on each ship. The company’s onboard science program has one goal: to increase guest knowledge and interest in the areas they’re sailing to. Each expedition ship has its own dedicated science centre. Hurtigruten Expeditions partners with both Happywhale and ORCA to help collect data (Participation is purely voluntary).

On MS Maud and MS Otto Sverdrup, which have itineraries through Norway, the British Isles, and the Arctic, expert ORCA ocean conservationists join the expedition teams and conduct onboard lectures, workshops and accompany shore excursions. Ocean conservationists also help travellers spot wildlife and identify popular spots for whales and dolphins while collecting data about these critical marine habitats. Hurtigruten Foundation funds other citizen scientist initiatives on-board as well, like the collection and on-board analysis of environmental DNA (eDNA) from water samples in whale zones in Antarctica. Guests can actively participate in several types of scientific data collection while whale watching in small expedition boats.