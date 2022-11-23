The travel kit list: what to pack for a polar cruise

1. Sorel Women's Glacier XT Boots

Put your best foot forward in trying conditions with these adventure-ready boots, created with the most frigid temperatures in mind. They offer high-grade warmth, traction and resistance against both water and wind, and are well-padded on the footbed for extra comfort. There’s a removable felt inner boot, too. £170. sorelfootwear.co.uk

2. Leki Sherpa FX.One Carbon

The Arctic is home to some of the most challenging terrain on the planet, so ensure you’re steady and supported with these aluminium walking poles from experts Leki. They’re robust, lightweight and foldable (great for packing), and have an extra-long ergonomic grip to make going downhill that little bit easier. £169.99. leki.co.uk

3. Overboard Pro-light Waterproof Backpack

Keep your binoculars and camera equipment safe and dry with this fully submersible backpack made from uber-light TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) — a material ideal for withstanding lower temperatures. With secure fastening, ample pockets and padded shoulder straps, it’s the perfect companion for lugging your belongings around the wild and elemental Arctic region. Available in sizes of 20 or 30 litres. £94.99. over-board.co.uk

4. The Northface Summit Verbier Futurelight jacket

Created for the most epic mountain and snow adventures, this stylish ski jacket leaves all others in the shade when it comes to water-resistance, flexibility and durability. The high-end price tag is justified by a seam-sealed advanced fabric technology that provides breathable, top-of-the-range protection. Just make sure to wear a down jacket underneath for extra warmth. £585. thenorthface.co.uk