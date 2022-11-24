What's new in the sparkling Swiss ski town of Verbier

Bouncing down the bumpy black run from Verbier’s peak the near 11,000ft-high Mont Fort is one of the ski world’s true high points. The off-piste routes fanning out further down also play their part in making this one of the ultimate mountain resorts.

This is a place where the beautiful people come to ski and be seen, in an assortment of elegant restaurants and bars where skiwear is a fashion statement rather than something to simply help you keep the cold out.

Verbier is more than just a ski resort. It’s a place where people come from all over the world to settle, and where restaurants and fashion brands descend, reworking and reimagining the resort anew each season. In fact, there’s so much going on in Verbier that skiing can sometimes feel like an afterthought. And this season, there are plenty of new openings to pull your attention from the piste. We select the best places for high-altitude wining, dining and designer shopping.