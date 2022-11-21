Where to ski, stay and spa in the Austrian mountains this winter

It’s midwinter, and I’m doing lengths in a rooftop infinity pool in the Austrian Alps. The steaming stretch of water is 80ft long, set at eyeballing level with the craggy Leogang Rockies. It’s the jewel in Naturhotel Forsthofgut’s watery crown, an oasis of muscle-soothing calm in the little Salzburger village of Leogang. Here, nature and water reigns supreme.

Below my lofty swimming pool, the Lakehouse area was a new Forsthofgut addition last season: a swimmer’s idyll and ice-dunking spot in winter. A Japanese-style onsen pool with water at 42C juts out from the glass lakehouse building and merging with the lake itself is a heated indoor/outdoor swimming pool and floating sauna where you can gaze at the world through the glass wall before retreating to a sprawling relaxation room filled with loungers, and yet another panoramic glass wall.

It might be the height of Alpine spa chic now, but Naturhotel Forsthofgut started out as a family farm. The original 400-year-old building is still on site, and so is the family the Schmucks. The first couple of rooms were rented out in 1960 and it became a hotel proper in 1990. After a €12m (£10.5m) lockdown makeover, behind the traditional facade today is a contemporary water and wellbeing wonderland.

Angular modern buildings were added from reclaimed wood, punctuated by steel and glass in a construction that seems to drift down the mountains. Much of the spa area is for adults only, but as generations of the Schmuck family have been born and raised here, children are pampered, too. There’s a kids’ club, a vast family pool and a fantastical 230ft-long waterslide that looks like something out of a Victorian ironworks, twirling through three floors among Amazonian greenery. Just outside the door, you’ll find all the fun of the Skicircus: Leogang is jumping off point for Austria’s second largest ski area, linked by some of the world’s most impressive lift systems.

A few paces away, I find Leogang’s nursery slopes, and Leo’s Kinderland, a fabulous children’s area run by Skiszene Altenberger ski school, with six magic carpet lifts, a ski carousel and igloo. In Austria, children are on skis as soon as they can walk, with snow-play childcare from the age of two and lessons from age three. Leogang’s slopes are some of the most tranquil around a boon for novices. But I need something more challenging.