Where to travel in January: five of the best destinations

1. Ethiopia

The stifling centigrade eases enough in winter to explore earth’s most extraterrestrial corner. Northern Ethiopia’s desolate Danakil Depression is one of the driest, hottest and lowest places on the planet, made up of salt lakes, neon yellow acidic springs, lava lakes and an outsize proportion of Africa’s active volcanoes. As the rains abate this month, previously mud-caked roads south to the remote Omo Valley become accessible again. Book a responsible tour with a local guide to visit these vast wetlands, home to many ethnic tribes.

Two of Ethiopia’s most important religious festivals are on this month’s calendar: Ethiopian Christmas and Timkat, an Orthodox Christian celebration that takes place from January 19-20 each year. Celebrating Christ’s baptism in the River Jordan, locals across the land submerge themselves in sacred pools. There are also feasts, street parties and processions of pilgrims. Holy events can be witnessed in Gondar, home to a grand 17th-century palace, and spiritual Lalibela, where nearly a dozen mediaeval churches are carved out of volcanic rock.

Sustainable tip: Around a third of Ethiopian households live below the poverty line, so a great way to support locals is by booking community-based tours. Small group SimienEcoTours’ options include trekking into the Lasta Mountains and staying in community lodges on the way, while Yared Tour & Travel have coffee-themed trips to the southwest, which include coffee ceremonies with locals.