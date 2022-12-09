Author and chef Mandy Yin on the flavours of Malaysian cuisine

To understand Malaysian food, you have to understand how the country is made up. It consists largely of three races (at approximate percentages): Malays (60%), Chinese (25%) and Southern Indians (7%), with the remaining number made up of many Indigenous peoples imagine the array of flavours and influences from these four cultures alone.

Then there are also influences from neighbouring Thailand and Indonesia. Malaysian cuisine is a fusion of all these cultures; each has applied interesting features from the others to its own cuisine. Malays use lemongrass, chillies, onions, garlic and ginger to make fragrant spice pastes as the base of most of their dishes. They also use empat sekawan (four friends) cinnamon sticks, cardamom, star anise and cloves to infuse soups and stews. These give the dishes an unmistakable warmth and depth.

The Chinese influence dates to the 1400s, when Chinese traders settled in Malaysia and brought with them their love of noodles, which explains the wide variety of noodle dishes across the country. They also introduced dishes such as Hainanese chicken rice, which the Malays adopted as their own, adding spice and grilling it instead of poaching.

South Indians, meanwhile, have migrated to Malaysia for work over the past two centuries and brought in the likes of roti canai, a flaky flatbread that’s now a ubiquitous snack. It’s served with curries that are embedded in every Malaysian’s taste menu: soothing, mild lentil; comforting chicken; rich mutton. Indians share with the Malays a love of charcoal-grilling fresh seafood.

When they moved to Malaysia, they started to use banana and pandan leaves to add flavour to their cooking. Malaysia also has a colonial past and some dishes have elements of Eurasian cooking, for example the use of tomato ketchup in sauces like ayam masak merah (red cooked chicken), or Worcestershire sauce in oxtail stews. Eurasians are people of any mixed-European and Asian ancestry, and their cooking deserves a book in its own right. Sambal Shiok by Mandy Yin is published by Quadrille, £25.