Discovering the voice of a mountain on New Zealand's Mount Taranaki

The beads of sweat on David Rogers’ brow have crystallised into frost by the time we get to the top of a steep trail aptly named ‘The Puffer’. Catching his breath, David points out an imposing bluff standing sentinel on Mount Taranaki’s eastern shoulder.

“That’s where I plan to have my ashes scattered,” says David. For a moment I think it’s because of the sublime sub-alpine wilderness or the quilted farmlands unspooling towards the horizon far below, but David has something else in mind. “It marks the border where my three tribal lands meet,” he says with a glint in his eye. “I want to keep an eye on all of them when I’m gone.”

The clouds that have dogged us since we started hiking suddenly sweep in, obscuring the bluff from view and limiting our visibility. We pick up the trail again and traverse a rust-hued ridgeline laden with golden tussock and stunted trees. A senior ranger with nearly five decades of field experience, David is intimately familiar with the trail. As we hike, he pauses to recite the names as well as the practical and medicinal uses of different plants.

The weather is constantly shifting around us, as if the 8,260ft-high dormant volcano were somehow alive and breathing. Perhaps this shouldn’t be a surprise, because spiritually and legally, Mount Taranaki, the lofty centrepiece of Egmont National Park on the North Island’s west coast, is treated as a person.

The park has been officially protected since 1900, but in December 2017 the New Zealand government went a step further and signed an agreement with the eight surrounding Māori iwi, declaring Mount Taranaki to be a person. Coincidentally, on the day I visit, a joint council of iwi elders and conservation officials meet to make decisions for, and speak on behalf of, the mountain.