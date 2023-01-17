Explore the wilder side of Venice—with the help of its fishermen

Now, some Buranelli—as residents are called—are fighting back, making the island a launching ground for ecotourism. A clutch of the island’s fishermen are doubling up on their jobs—casting their nets as well as showing tourists the fragile lagoon and why it needs preserving.

A centuries-old fishing tradition

Life on Burano has always revolved around the water. A fishing settlement since medieval times, with a history dating back to the Roman era, the island’s relative separation from Venice has kept its traditions intact.

Yet working with tourists is increasingly important for the fishermen’s livelihoods. Wholesale seafood prices nearly halved during the pandemic, and while they recovered, they plummeted again in late 2022. “Businesses bought farmed fish from other countries,” says Andrea Rossi, a fifth-generation Burano fisherman who also takes travelers out on his boat. “That’s intolerable—lagoon fish should be valued.”

Domenico Rossi (no relation to Andrea), another moecante, also brings visitors on half-day trips from Burano. He sails his bright red-and-green bragozzo (a traditional trawler boat) out into the emerald waters, showcasing both his way of life and the wildlife of the lagoon.

“I’m proud of my work but I’m also aware that in a few years there won’t be anyone left doing it,” he says. For centuries, fishermen like him have cast their nets across the lagoon twice a year: from March to June and October to December.

Domenico’s family has fished since the times of La Serenissima—the Venetian Republic (697-1797)—but the tradition stops with him. Numbers of both crabs and fishermen are sharply declining: “When I was a child there were 100 moecanti on Burano; now we are 19,” he says. Climate change has raised lagoon temperatures over the last decade, and while the crabs aren’t endangered—yet—fewer of them are swimming into fishermen’s nets.