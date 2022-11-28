Exploring the geysers and great redwoods of New Zealand's Whakarewarewa Forest by bike

Growing up, Tak Mutu’s parents used to prepare dinner using a two-million-year-old steam slow cooker. Each morning on the way to work they’d pass through the geothermal reserve on Rotorua’s outskirts and drop that evening’s meal into a wooden box hanging over an exposed steam vent in the ground, then collect it on the way home at the end of the day. “The sulphur gave our food a nice, smoky flavour,” says Tak, from our lookout over the reserve. In front of us, dense white steam rises from the geysers and unspools into wisps as it passes over Rotorua township.

On cue, Pōhutu New Zealand’s largest geyser erupts and sends a jet of vapour into the air like a volcanic kettle. We’re lucky to be enjoying the vista, given the grey clouds that obscured our views just a moment before. The shifting weather is not all bad, though. Today’s wind and steady patter of rain, or “manna from heaven” as Tak calls it, has also kept the town’s signature whiff of rotten eggs at bay.

This is the first lookout we’ve encountered after emerging from Whakarewarewa Forest, a mountain biking hub perched at the edge of Rotorua. Over a million cyclists pilgrimage here each year, many pedalling beneath the Californian redwoods, unaware of the forest’s tumultuous history: after decades of community advocacy, it was eventually renamed as part of a historic handback to Māori ownership in 2009.

Today the park is jointly managed by iwi (tribes), government stakeholders, and forestry experts. Criss-crossing the forest is a tangle of biking and hiking routes laid out by dedicated outdoor enthusiasts. “Having this forest, and all the trails within it, gives us a chance to tell our stories. For years it was illegal for us to speak our language or share our culture, but times are changing and being Māori is cool now,” says Tak, who belongs to the Te Arawa Waka iwi.