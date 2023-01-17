Meet the adventurer: mountaineer Alison Levine on her incredible feats of endurance

Where are you off to next?

My next big adventure will most likely be on Seabourn Venture — a new expedition ship that just joined the Seabourn fleet this year. It’s a polar icebreaker and was built specifically to go to the Arctic and Antarctic regions. I’m the godmother of the ship and hope to be able to inspire plenty of people to travel to the remote places it’ll be heading to over the coming months. Adventure travel is life changing; I realise not everyone wants to spend two months crossing Antarctica on skis and sleeping in a tent like I did, but they can still take in the magic of the continent by boat.

Alison Levine is the godmother of Seabourn Venture, Seabourn’s first purpose built ultra-luxury expedition ship.

Published in the Cruise 2023 guide, distributed with the Jan/Feb 2023 issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK)

